First National Bank of Omaha Purchases Shares of 10,013 Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,035.82 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market cap of $977.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,054.36 and a 200 day moving average of $912.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

