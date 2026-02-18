First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,829.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,828 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $247,451,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,494,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,549,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $49,437.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,007. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,967.12. The trade was a 44.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,388. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $142.48 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

