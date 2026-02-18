First National Bank of Omaha Invests $68.73 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,890,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,730,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.58% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,044,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,247,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,546 shares during the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,822,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,928,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,560,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after buying an additional 1,151,313 shares during the period.

DFAI stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

