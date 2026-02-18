First National Bank of Omaha Invests $3.86 Million in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 3,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its position in Cintas by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $194.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.79. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

