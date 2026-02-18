First National Bank of Omaha Buys New Position in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,000. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.06% of Revvity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revvity by 9.6% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,821,000 after buying an additional 67,662 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Price Performance

Revvity stock opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Revvity Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.36 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.90.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $772.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.81 million. Revvity had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Revvity from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore increased their price objective on Revvity from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 target price on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Revvity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RVTY

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.