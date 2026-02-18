First National Bank of Omaha Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Navigoe LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $601.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $604.61. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.