First National Bank of Omaha Acquires New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $847,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,190,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,898,565,000 after acquiring an additional 527,902 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 115.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 727,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,753,000 after purchasing an additional 389,981 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 878,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,676,000 after purchasing an additional 344,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 741,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,723,000 after purchasing an additional 246,237 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $324.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $295.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ecolab from $294.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.06.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $303.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.26. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $306.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 12.91%.The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.730 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.11%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.60 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,816. The trade was a 3.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $381,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,999.50. This represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

