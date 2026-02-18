First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 81,211 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 66,746 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,041 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,041 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 559,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 368,747 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 115.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 104,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Community by 103.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 88,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Community by 199.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 60,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the second quarter worth about $992,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.43. 4,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.38. First Community has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32.

First Community Announces Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 16.85%.The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Community will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCCO has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Community in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Hovde Group increased their target price on First Community from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FCCO) is the bank holding company for First Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Bluefield, West Virginia. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive range of financial services to individuals, small businesses and larger commercial clients. Its operations are focused on community banking, with an emphasis on personalized relationship management and local decision-making.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions.

