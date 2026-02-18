First American Financial Corporation $FAF Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of First American Financial worth $17,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2,887.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FAF. Wall Street Zen raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

First American Financial Company Profile



First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.



