Financial Survey: ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Leafly (OTC:LFLY)

Leafly (OTC:LFLY – Get Free Report) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Leafly and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Leafly alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly -14.65% N/A -25.26% ZoomInfo Technologies 0.74% 12.05% 3.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafly and ZoomInfo Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $35.87 million 3.24 -$9.50 million ($1.60) -23.13 ZoomInfo Technologies $1.21 billion 1.79 $107.30 million $0.12 53.00

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Leafly and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZoomInfo Technologies 1 8 4 0 2.23

ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.82%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Leafly.

Risk & Volatility

Leafly has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Leafly shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Leafly on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

(Get Free Report)

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.