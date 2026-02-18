Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 378,023 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 441,559 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,252 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,252 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Financial Institutions stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,187. The firm has a market cap of $700.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $35.47.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Financial Institutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Financial Institutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Financial Institutions by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 137,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Financial Institutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

