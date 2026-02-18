Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 16.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,167,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,545,000 after acquiring an additional 594,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $432,201,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 19.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,372,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,187,000 after acquiring an additional 385,546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aflac by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,768,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,662,000 after purchasing an additional 65,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,731,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,407,000 after purchasing an additional 163,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.67. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $119.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 21.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $601,538.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,447.04. The trade was a 12.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.