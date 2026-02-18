Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,978,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,041.25. This trade represents a 54.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $1,506,320.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,757.53. The trade was a 53.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.