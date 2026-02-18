Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 4,794 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 447.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.42.

SPOT opened at $462.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

