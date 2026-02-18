Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,782.53 and traded as low as $1,689.01. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $1,731.00, with a volume of 5,134 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRFHF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut Fairfax Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fairfax Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Fairfax Financial Price Performance
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) is a Toronto-based financial holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products, operates specialty and run-off reinsurance businesses, and manages a diversified investment portfolio largely funded by insurance float. Fairfax conducts its insurance operations through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies that provide local underwriting and claims services across multiple markets.
On the insurance side, Fairfax writes a mix of short-tail and long-tail coverages across specialty lines, commercial casualty, property and other niche markets, while its reinsurance activities include treaty and facultative solutions for cedants and intermediaries.
