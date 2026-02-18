Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees Sells 358 Shares

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,237,440. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $16.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,367.70. 204,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,839. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,585.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,592.32. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,280.86 and a one year high of $2,217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,007.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.