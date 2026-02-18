Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Stock Holdings Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.8% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $86,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho set a $140.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:XOM opened at $146.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $156.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 61.58%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

