Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,338 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 43.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 431,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 129,738 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,522,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,840,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

