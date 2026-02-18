ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 4.3124 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a 24.4% increase from ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $3.47.
ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 1.7%
NASDAQ:GLDI traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,449. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $182.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.88. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 million, a PE ratio of 231.28 and a beta of 0.06.
ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
