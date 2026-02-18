Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,026 Shares of Parsons Corporation $PSN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Parsons by 15.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,763,000 after acquiring an additional 279,244 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,671,000 after purchasing an additional 215,106 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after purchasing an additional 639,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,270 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. William Blair upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97. Parsons Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is a technology-driven engineering, construction, technical and professional services firm. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that span feasibility studies, design and engineering, construction management, system integration and ongoing operations support. Parsons serves both government and commercial clients and focuses on critical infrastructure, defense, security, intelligence and environmental programs.

Core services include program and construction management for transportation systems, water and environmental infrastructure, cybersecurity and advanced systems integration.

