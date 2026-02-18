Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF $PSP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,656 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 45,355 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5,944.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 231,828 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,198,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,064,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index. The Index includes between 40 and 60 publicly listed private equity companies, including business development companies and other financial institutions or vehicles whose principal business is to invest in and lend capital to privately held companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.