Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 560.6% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 112,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 95,733 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 93.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after buying an additional 814,555 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Series R. Of Um Partners, Llc acquired 12,420 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $119,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 628,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,502.40. This trade represents a 2.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $143,791 over the last three months. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTZ. DA Davidson set a $15.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on Utz Brands in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

