Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,920 Shares of FB Financial Corporation $FBK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,920 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,674,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 3,756.7% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 331,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 323,150 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 61.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 315,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 120,561 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 9,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 116,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James Austin Mcpherson sold 8,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $510,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,609.04. The trade was a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.00. FB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $62.37.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.30 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation, through its banking subsidiary FirstBank, is a Tennessee-based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial clients. Established to serve the banking needs of communities across the southeastern United States, the company’s core offerings include consumer and commercial deposit products, commercial lending, and mortgage services.

In addition to traditional checking and savings accounts, FB Financial’s service portfolio encompasses treasury and cash management, equipment financing, and letters of credit to support the working capital and expansion needs of business customers.

