Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,936 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 18.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

NYSE:KTB opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.