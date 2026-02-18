Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,573 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $796,706,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,964,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,421,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,483,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,280,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 168,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,774,000 after purchasing an additional 86,735 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $114,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,208. This trade represents a 40.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.4%

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 111.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Featured Stories

