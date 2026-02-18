Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 437,637 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF $PFFV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 531.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 519,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 220,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFV opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%.

(Free Report)

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.