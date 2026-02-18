Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,157 Shares of Bank OZK $OZK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56,713 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,790,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,332,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,631,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,843,000 after acquiring an additional 226,315 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,818,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 24.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,581,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 310,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.94. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $436.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

