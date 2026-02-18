Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.7222.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $96.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Entergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Trading Down 0.7%

ETR opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $93.63. Entergy has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $106.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,537,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,410,596,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,356,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,034,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,277,000 after buying an additional 452,562 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,652,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,850,000 after buying an additional 479,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.