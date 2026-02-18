Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,578,305 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 8,825,148 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,150,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,063.02. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M2) Softbank sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,535,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,776,315.15. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Energy Vault in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NRGV shares. Zacks Research upgraded Energy Vault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price objective on Energy Vault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Shares of NRGV stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,609. Energy Vault has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $6.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $526.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

