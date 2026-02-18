Energizer Resources (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Energizer Resources (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Energizer Resources had a negative return on equity of 54.67% and a negative net margin of 2,432.45%.

Energizer Resources Price Performance

NSRCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 5,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,970. The company has a market cap of $52.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Energizer Resources has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.47.

Energizer Resources Company Profile

Energizer Resources (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) is a mineral exploration and development company focused primarily on the advancement of high-purity graphite projects. The company’s flagship asset is the Molo Graphite Project in southern Madagascar, where it has delineated a significant measured and indicated resource. Energizer Resources aims to supply natural flake graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries, automotive components, energy storage systems and a variety of industrial applications. Its technical team has completed prefeasibility and definitive feasibility studies, positioning the project for potential commercial production in line with growing demand for sustainable battery materials.

In support of project development, Energizer Resources has pursued offtake memoranda of understanding with downstream processors in Asia and Europe, targeting long-term supply arrangements for graphite concentrate.

Featured Stories

