Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) Insider Anthony Tarr Purchases 859,268 Shares of Stock

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX:EXR – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Tarr bought 859,268 shares of Elixir Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of A$78,193.39.

Elixir Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 19.22.

Elixir Energy Company Profile

Elixir Energy Limited operates as a natural gas and hydrogen exploration and development company in Australia, Mongolia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Grandis gas project, a petroleum exploration permit covering an area of approximately 1,000 square kilometers located in Queensland, Australia; and Nomgon IX coal bed methane production sharing contract project covering an area of approximately 30,000 square kilometers situated in the South Gobi region, Mongolia. It also holds interests in the Mongolian Hydrogen project located in the South of Mongolia; and Mongolian Solar Ilch project situated in the South Gobi region, Mongolia.

