Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) Insider Anthony Tarr Purchases 859,268 Shares of Stock

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX:EXR – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Tarr bought 859,268 shares of Elixir Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of A$78,193.39.
Elixir Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 19.22.
Elixir Energy Company Profile
