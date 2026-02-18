Elastic’s (ESTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.40% from the company’s previous close.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

Shares of ESTC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 162,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 250.46 and a beta of 0.93. Elastic has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The business had revenue of $423.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $77,937.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 123,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,851.74. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $491,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 227,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,039,201.90. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,828 shares of company stock worth $4,641,010. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Elastic by 622.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 66,342 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,152,000 after purchasing an additional 234,735 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 147.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

