Edison International Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) reported fourth-quarter 2025 core earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 and full-year 2025 core EPS of $6.55, exceeding the high end of its guidance range, management said on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call. CEO Pedro Pizarro said the result extends Edison’s “two-decade track record” of meeting or exceeding annual EPS guidance and marks “the successful delivery of the long-term core EPS growth target” established in 2021.

Get alerts:

Pizarro said performance reflected “disciplined execution across the enterprise” with continued focus on cost management, operational performance, and capital efficiency. CFO Maria Rigatti added that fourth-quarter results included $0.06 of costs tied to preferred stock tender offers and redemptions completed in December. Rigatti also noted the company recorded a $0.46 true-up following the final decision in the Woolsey cost recovery proceeding; she said that excluding the Woolsey true-up, 2025 core EPS still exceeded the midpoint of guidance.

Wildfire mitigation, customer affordability, and community support

Pizarro emphasized safety as the utility’s top value and highlighted progress in wildfire risk reduction. He said Southern California Edison (SCE) has installed more than 7,000 miles of covered conductor in high fire risk areas, representing “over 90%” of its planned grid hardening effort. He also said SCE has deployed “fast curve settings” on 93% of distribution circuits in high fire risk areas to detect and address faults more quickly.

On customer bills, Pizarro said SCE announced a 2.3% rate decrease for residential customers and a 5.3% decrease for small and medium-sized business customers. He said SCE is starting from a position of having the lowest system average rate among California’s major investor-owned utilities by a margin of 20%. Pizarro said SCE invested more than $12 billion over the last two years in customer safety and reliability and that a typical non-CARE residential customer pays about $188 per month, modestly higher than $180 two years ago.

Pizarro also said Edison International is donating $2 million to the Pasadena Community Foundation to support recovery needs in Altadena following the Eaton Fire.

Eaton Fire update and claims process

Management said investigations into the Eaton Fire remain ongoing. Pizarro reiterated prior disclosures that SCE has not conclusively determined its equipment caused the ignition, but said a viable explanation is that a de-energized, idle SCE transmission facility in the preliminary area of origin was associated with ignition, and SCE is not aware of evidence pointing to another possible source. “Absent additional evidence,” Pizarro said SCE believes it is likely its equipment “could have been associated” with ignition. He added that the company is currently unable to reasonably estimate a range of potential losses due to the complexities of estimating damages, but said SCE remains confident it will be able to make a good-faith showing that its conduct was consistent with actions of a reasonable utility.

The company discussed the Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program (WRCP), noting that more than 2,300 claims have been submitted so far and payments are underway. On the call, management said 18,000 properties are eligible for the program and there could ultimately be “a few tens of thousands of claims” given the potential for multiple claimants per property. Pizarro said SCE had crossed the “590 offer” mark roughly three months into the program but described that as small relative to the potential pool, and said the company does not yet know when it will be able to estimate a loss range under GAAP given uncertainty around participation and pace.

Management clarified that an approximately $1.1 billion figure referenced in Q&A reflected a combination of WRCP payments to date (which Rigatti said are a “very minor” part of the total) and subrogation claim settlements the company has entered into. Management said there have been two subrogation settlements so far at around an average of $0.55 on the dollar, but noted there are many more insurance companies and said it cannot estimate when there will be sufficient volume to establish an estimable range.

SCE announced enhancements to the WRCP. Pizarro said the program was modified to provide stronger support for displaced renters by allowing three months of rent compensation based on the higher of actual pre-event rent or estimated fair market value, citing feedback that some tenants were paying below-market rents. The company also increased legal fee coverage for claimants using attorneys to 20% of net damages, from 10%, and said both changes will be applied retroactively without requiring additional effort from claimants.

Separately, Pizarro addressed a question about a Los Angeles District Attorney investigation, saying investigations can be expected for an event of the Eaton Fire’s scale. He said the company would cooperate but had limited visibility into timing, and reiterated confidence in SCE’s ability to make a good-faith showing it acted as a reasonable utility operator.

On the status of the idle transmission line, Pizarro said the idle line was grounded at both ends, though the company has photographic evidence at the far end showing anomalies and potential issues with that grounding. He added that the industry does not have a common practice or standard for grounding idle lines and said SCE has since changed protocols to require grounding not only at endpoints but, for longer lines, at least every two miles (and potentially shorter depending on topography).

Regulatory visibility and policy focus

Pizarro said 2025 was a significant regulatory year for SCE, citing the conclusion of the general rate case (GRC) cost of capital proceeding, TKM and Woolsey settlement agreements, and other wildfire proceedings. He said SCE enters 2026 with “substantially greater clarity” into capital plans, revenue requirement, and operational priorities, extending into the next decade.

He also highlighted the SB 254 natural catastrophe resiliency study being authored by the California Earthquake Authority (CEA) and subsequent legislation as a central policy focus, framing it as part of developing a “whole-of-society solution” for catastrophic wildfires. In Q&A, Pizarro said the process is early but described themes around economy-wide risk mitigation, addressing the insurance market, and creating mechanisms to “equitably socialize” the impact of a catastrophic fire across the economy. He also referenced a CPUC report he described as constructive, including acknowledgment that utilities, customers, and shareholders cannot continue as “insurers of last resort.” Rigatti added that a predictable framework that supports access to “well-priced capital” is important to customer affordability.

Updated outlook: EPS guidance, capital plan, and financing

Edison introduced core EPS guidance for 2026 and 2027, reaffirmed its 2028 outlook, and extended its long-term core EPS growth rate target through 2030. Rigatti said the company is guiding to 2026 core EPS of $5.90 to $6.20 and 2027 core EPS of $6.25 to $6.65, and emphasized that core EPS “has not been linear” historically.

Rigatti explained that 2026 represents about 3.5% growth at the midpoint versus a $5.84 baseline and cited three drivers totaling $0.25: fewer regulatory decisions in 2026 reducing earnings contribution from recognizing prior-year earnings by about $0.11; asset mix differences versus the original GRC forecast creating depreciation and property tax variances of about $0.07; and financing-related variances, tax law changes, and other items reducing core EPS by about $0.07. She said those items are “baked into 2026” and are not expected to result in negative variances in later periods, leading the company to expect 2027 EPS growth at the high end of its 5% to 7% range, supported by 7% rate base growth.

On capital spending, Rigatti outlined an extended SCE capital plan of $38 billion to $41 billion from 2026 through 2030 for load growth-driven programs, infrastructure replacement, and wildfire mitigation. She said the updated forecast includes nearly $1.5 billion of capital expenditures through 2030 related to an upcoming advanced metering infrastructure (AMI 2.0) application; she said the total request will exceed $3 billion with spending expected to continue through 2033. In Q&A, management said it expects to file the AMI 2.0 application in the next few months and would seek a “typical schedule,” with a decision hoped for in about 18 months.

Rigatti said projected rate base growth is approximately 7% from 2025 to 2030, and management discussed the potential for a step-up in capital deployment opportunities to as high as $9 billion per year in the next GRC cycle. She noted the next GRC filing is expected in May 2027.

On financing, Rigatti said Edison projects no equity needs for the next five years through 2030 and expects to finance within its 15% to 17% funds from operations (FFO) to debt framework. She also said SCE filed its Woolsey securitization application with the CPUC and, once approved, plans to securitize about $2 billion in costs tied to the Woolsey settlement, with a proposed schedule that could close in mid-2026. Rigatti said proceeds would offset normal-course debt issuances rather than paying down specific issuances.

About Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Recommended Stories