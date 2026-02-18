Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECVT shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,104,000 after buying an additional 5,692,653 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $25,045,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ecovyst by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 2,472,377 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,946,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

