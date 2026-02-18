Eagle Health Investments LP Takes $2.50 Million Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR $CNTA

Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Centessa Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.7% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNTA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $455,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,028.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 33,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9%

CNTA opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNTA shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Iqbal J. Hussain sold 38,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $979,617.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,771.75. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 178,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,364,030. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

