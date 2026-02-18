DZ Bank Upgrades Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) to Strong-Buy

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down from $181.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

Shopify stock opened at $113.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 122.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.91. Shopify has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

