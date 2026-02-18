DZ Bank Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Hold

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

UL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $71.00 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Unilever from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. Unilever has a one year low of $61.11 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03.

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Unilever will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever’s corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever’s business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

