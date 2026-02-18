DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 423,495 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 501,107 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,102 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,102 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXPE traded up $3.70 on Wednesday, hitting $152.69. 12,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,568. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3,507.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc is a Houston, Texas–based industrial products and services distributor serving customers across North America. The company provides a broad portfolio of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, including fluid power components, safety products, mechanical power transmission parts, and instrumentation. DXP’s product offering spans well-recognized private brands as well as equipment and parts from leading global manufacturers, enabling clients in energy, heavy industrial and manufacturing sectors to source critical components from a single supplier.

Through its network of service centers and specialized repair facilities, DXP delivers inventory management programs, turnkey fluid power rebuilds and custom assembly solutions.

