DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $50.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.0616.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.

NYSE DD opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $238,938.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,498.79. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 60.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

