Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Sells 4,575 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Weiss Ratings raised United Parcel Service from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

