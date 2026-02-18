Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $100.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.96. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

