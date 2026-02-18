Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases 11,274 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $242.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $246.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

