Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases 11,274 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FDA approved a simplified once‑monthly dosing schedule for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase‑lpuj), which should reduce clinic visits and could accelerate adoption and revenue visibility for J&J’s lung‑cancer franchise. FDA approves RYBREVANT FASPRO™ (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) as the only EGFR-targeted therapy that can be administered once a month Johnson & Johnson’s new FDA approval lets lung cancer patients switch to monthly dosing sooner
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage of dividend activity (J&J cited among dividend‑rallying blue chips) can attract income investors and support the stock as yields remain a focus for the market. Bank of America Tumbles 7% While Verizon, J&J, and Chevron Rally on Dividend Hikes
- Positive Sentiment: J&J’s MedTech segment showed strong growth in 2025; continued momentum in orthopedics, surgery and cardiovascular devices supports recurring revenue and profit margins, making the business less cyclical. J&J’s MedTech Shows Strong Growth in 2025: Will 2026 be Better?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts give J&J an average “Moderate Buy” rating — supportive but not a strong catalyst by itself; implies steady expectations rather than a major re‑rating. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: High‑profile endorsement from Jim Cramer can boost retail interest in the short term but is unlikely to change fundamentals. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Is Amazing, Says Jim Cramer
- Negative Sentiment: A recent talc verdict and renewed media focus on litigation keep legal risk and valuation in focus; investors may apply a discount or await clarity on reserve levels and appeals outcomes. This is the primary near‑term bearish catalyst. Johnson And Johnson Talc Verdict Puts Legal Risks And Valuation In Focus
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.73.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
