Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,851 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 185,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 216,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 164.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,308,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,934 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 23,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Cynthia B. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $183,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,010.83. The trade was a 83.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $239,682.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,153 shares in the company, valued at $471,606.85. This represents a 33.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,087. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 17.09%.The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 15.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

