Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $192.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $194.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

