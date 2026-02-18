Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 105.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,408 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 103,327 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,551,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,752,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $545,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0927 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.