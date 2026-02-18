Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PG stock opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $370.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.97 and a 200 day moving average of $150.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. This represents a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,260 shares of company stock valued at $54,256,985. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.