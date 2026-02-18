Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,395,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,717,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,923 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,094.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,158,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after buying an additional 1,061,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,367,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,438,000 after buying an additional 886,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,073,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,587,000 after buying an additional 814,665 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.27. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 287.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 103.16%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

