DeAgentAI (AIA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.76 Million

DeAgentAI (AIA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One DeAgentAI token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeAgentAI has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeAgentAI has a total market capitalization of $10.76 million and $6.35 million worth of DeAgentAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeAgentAI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,492.62 or 0.99958853 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeAgentAI Token Profile

DeAgentAI’s genesis date was September 18th, 2025. DeAgentAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,500,000 tokens. The official message board for DeAgentAI is medium.com/@deagent.ai. DeAgentAI’s official website is deagent.ai. DeAgentAI’s official Twitter account is @deagentai.

DeAgentAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeAgentAI (AIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeAgentAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,830,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeAgentAI is 0.11034443 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $6,065,500.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deagent.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeAgentAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeAgentAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeAgentAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeAgentAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeAgentAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.