D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,021,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 308,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of D.R. Horton worth $5,596,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 88.2% in the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 34,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $166.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.13 and a 200-day moving average of $157.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

