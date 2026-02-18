Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.4840. 3,651,657 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 2,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWK. Citizens Jmp set a $19.00 price objective on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

